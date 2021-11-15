CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$29.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

CIX stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

