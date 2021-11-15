Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.72.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN opened at C$15.14 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.