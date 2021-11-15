TD Securities Increases AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

ABSSF stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

