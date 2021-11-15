CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Cormark

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCL.B. Pi Financial increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.50.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.31. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$57.12 and a one year high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

