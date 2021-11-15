CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.52.

