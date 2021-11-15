Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 611.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

