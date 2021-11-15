Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

