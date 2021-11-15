Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

DAWN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.