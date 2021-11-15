Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of BAP opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Credicorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

