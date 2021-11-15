Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.08.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.93 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

