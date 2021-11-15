Laurentian Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$236.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$256.85.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$201.92 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$233.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

