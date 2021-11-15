Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price to $21.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCPL. Truist downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

