KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

