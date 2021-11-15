Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian increased their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

Savaria stock opened at C$20.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.83. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$13.04 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.71%.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,912,500. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

