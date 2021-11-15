CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAE. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,798,000 after acquiring an additional 205,975 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CAE by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,765,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CAE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CAE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

