Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.