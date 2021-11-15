Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Set at C$20.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.25.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.75. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a market cap of C$707.70 million and a PE ratio of -3,418.00.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

