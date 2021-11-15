Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

Boralex stock opened at C$38.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.96. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

