Raymond James Analysts Give Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) a C$45.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.66. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$633.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,685.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.