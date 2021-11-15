Pi Financial Cuts BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$13.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBTV. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BBTV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.58.

BBTV stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$4.92 and a 52-week high of C$15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

