Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:WWW opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

