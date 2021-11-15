Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Loral Space & Communications Inc. to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|413
|1888
|2632
|121
|2.49
Institutional & Insider Ownership
82.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|N/A
|$93.09 million
|12.82
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|$3.84 billion
|$359.25 million
|2.62
Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc.. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|N/A
|49.27%
|41.20%
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|-205.97%
|-21.54%
|1.17%
Summary
Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Loral Space & Communications Inc.
Loral Space & Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.