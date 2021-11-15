Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $98,000.

AGIO opened at $42.01 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.