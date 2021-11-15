Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,810 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $165.65 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

