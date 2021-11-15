Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

LON CNE opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.66. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £914.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.18.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

