Compugen’s (CGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 206.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CGEN opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $401.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Compugen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 414,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

