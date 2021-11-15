ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

