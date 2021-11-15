Royal Bank of Canada Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$127.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$128.80.

GIB.A stock opened at C$111.72 on Friday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$89.13 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

