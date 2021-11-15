Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34).

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523 in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.