Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after buying an additional 148,126 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

