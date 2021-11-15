Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Energizer by 136.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3,819.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

