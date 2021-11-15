Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

LON MANO opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. Manolete Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

