Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

WINK stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Thursday. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market cap of £26.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

