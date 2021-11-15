Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Issued By KeyCorp

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Resources in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CRC opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. California Resources has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 396.57% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

