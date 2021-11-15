Assura’s (AGR) Coverage Pending Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their coverage pending rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGR. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

AGR stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.