Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GANX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

GANX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.