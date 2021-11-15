Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

MAKSY opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

