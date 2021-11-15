FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.72.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

