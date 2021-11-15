Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

LON ICP opened at GBX 2,352 ($30.73) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,519 ($19.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,366 ($30.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,170.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,150.07.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.