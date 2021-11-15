Financial Review: UP Fintech (TIGR) & Its Peers

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UP Fintech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UP Fintech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UP Fintech
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
|UP Fintech Competitors
|508
|2248
|2293
|71
|2.38
Profitability
This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UP Fintech
|5.24%
|9.95%
|0.84%
|UP Fintech Competitors
|28.87%
|16.85%
|6.08%
Volatility and Risk
UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UP Fintech
|$138.50 million
|$16.07 million
|91.76
|UP Fintech Competitors
|$6.20 billion
|$1.11 billion
|10.38
UP Fintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
UP Fintech rivals beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.