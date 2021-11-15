Raymond James Analysts Give H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HEO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HEO opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.76 million and a PE ratio of 77.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.90 million. Analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

