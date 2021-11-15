HORIBA, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HORIBA in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter.

Get HORIBA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HORIBA stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.