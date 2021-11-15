Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €245.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €205.30 ($241.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.95. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

