Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Pharvaris in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PHVS opened at $16.54 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.