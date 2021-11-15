LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.94 ($169.34).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €128.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €126.51. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

