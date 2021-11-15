Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €95.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.17 ($104.90).

Shares of SAX opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.33. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €64.65 ($76.06) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

