Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.56 ($143.01).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €136.75 and a 200 day moving average of €124.57. Sixt has a 12 month low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($200.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

