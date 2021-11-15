Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.56 ($143.01).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €136.75 and a 200 day moving average of €124.57. Sixt has a 12 month low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($200.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

