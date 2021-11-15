Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €261.79 ($307.98).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €188.00 ($221.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €192.71 and a 200-day moving average of €205.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €135.66 ($159.60) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

