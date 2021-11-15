Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

SMT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

