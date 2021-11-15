Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €76.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.00 ($92.94).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.63. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 1 year high of €101.90 ($119.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.